Albany to explore on-street dining option

In May, as Linn County entered Phase 1 of the sate's reopening framework after the initial COVID-19 lockdown, restaurants began grappling with the reality of an airborne virus.

While they could once again welcome customers, it was 6 feet apart with Plexiglas dividers and booths and tables half-full until the city of Albany introduced the Seat Program.

The program allowed restaurants — and some retail businesses — to temporarily place chairs and tables on city sidewalks to serve customers.

On Monday, Development Services Manager Matthew Ruettgers came before the City Council to ask for more of the same.

According to Ruettgers, businesses have approached the city to consider allowing a permanent situation for outdoor dining and selling by instituting on-street dining.

Currently, there are about 10 businesses that are taking part in the Seat Program, obtaining permits to have outdoor seating. But to create an ongoing, on-street dining option, Reuttgers said staff would have about two dozen questions and issues to sort through.