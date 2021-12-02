Albany threatened with lawsuit over deadly plane crash

A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a crash earlier this year of an ultralight aircraft hangered at the Albany Airport, according to a document on file with the city.

Just before 9 p.m. on July 9, an ultralight aircraft plunged nose-first into a Millersburg grass seed field, killing the pilot, Charles “Chuck” Kizer, and a passenger, Matthew Irish. It happened just 200 yards from Irish’s home.

The tort notice received by the city claims damages against city of Albany and employees, naming airport managers Robb Romeo, Jon Goldman and Chris Bailey. It was filed by a law firm that specializes in aviation-related lawsuits on behalf of the Irish family.

The Albany City Council held an executive session during its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, to discuss the potential litigation. Following the discussion, which was closed to the public, the council voted unanimously to indemnify — cover the legal costs for — the three city staffers named in the tort notice, often a precursor to a lawsuit.

Mayor Alex Johnson II recused himself from the vote due to a pre-existing relationship with the claimant, according to a statement from City Manager Peter Troedsson.

The mayor was reportedly a close friend of Irish, whose wife, Elizabeth, served as Johnson’s political campaign manager. The men also officiated high school football together. Johnson had also commended Kizer for his service to the community after the crash.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators were assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies in combing through the wreckage and photographing the crash scene. A final report on the investigation is not yet available.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.