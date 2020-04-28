Albany tests sewage for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Widespread testing for COVID-19 has yet to be implemented, leaving communities in the dark about how many of their residents may actually be impacted by the virus that can be transmitted by people who show no symptoms.

To get a clearer picture of how the coronavirus is spreading through Albany, the city has gone into the sewer.

The city is one of dozens around the country that are taking part in a study headed by BioBot Analytics out of Massachusetts that gauges the amount of the virus found in a city's sewage.

"They're using a model that's basically an algorithm model," said David Gilbey, environmental services manager for Albany Public Works. "They're looking at how much virus is shed on average in stool per person."

BioBot can trace the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, in the pre-treated sewage and, using a model that is still being calibrated, can estimate how many cases are in the sewage plant's area.

Last week, the number for Albany was 1,500.

"It can tell you how many people could be walking around asymptomatic," Gilbey said.

Those who show no symptoms of the virus can still test positive and spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations.