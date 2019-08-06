A teenager’s robbery charge stems from an armed confrontation that occurred while he was stealing bags of cans from outside a southeast Albany home in mid-July, according to court paperwork.
Taylor Mespelt, 18, of Albany was approached by a resident about the theft and responded by pulling out a knife and threatening to cut the man if he didn’t let him go, states a probable cause affidavit in the case.
The accuser told police he was about five feet away from Mespelt and that he feared for his life, as he believed Mespelt would have stabbed him.
The incident occurred on July 19 at about 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Queen Avenue Southeast. The accuser saw Mespelt stealing his cans and called 911, according to the affidavit. The teen had already stashed a bag nearby and was coming back to take a second bag, the accuser told authorities.
The resident believed that Mespelt heard the 911 dispatcher on his cellphone, because Mespelt suddenly dropped the bag of cans, ran to his bicycle and then rode away to the west, according to court paperwork.
On Sunday at about 6:15 p.m., an Albany Police Department officer located Mespelt near Interstate 5 and Knox Butte Road. A small baggie of methamphetamine was found in the pocket of his shorts.
On Monday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court, Mespelt was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set his bail at $50,000, as requested by the prosecution.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 19.