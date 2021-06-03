Albany teacher in the running for Oregon teacher of the year

Rachelle Bell, a third grade teacher at Central Elementary School in Albany, was recently named the Linn-Benton-Lincoln 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year.
The award comes with a $500 cash prize and means Bell is now in the running to win Oregon Teacher of the Year honors.
“I was so surprised. It's honestly not something I’ve been thinking about because I’ve been really busy trying to wrap up the school year and get things organized for my kids,” Bell said.
“It’s what every teacher dreams about. Even being nominated is such an honor, and I’m just so surprised that I would be in the running to be a Teacher of the Year. If you look at the other people that were nominated they are doing such transformational things in their districts and to even be near them is an honor and privilege,” Bell added.
Greater Albany Public Schools administrators surprised Bell in her classroom at Central with the news after the she had spent the night before working until 10 p.m. preparing a writing unit for her third graders. She'd completely forgotten about the possibility of an award.
“We are so proud and happy for Rachelle to have received this honor,” Superintendent Melissa Goff said. “This award recognizes what an outstanding educator Ms. Bell has been for her students and reflects all of the great work our GAPS teachers and staff perform every day.”
Bell earned the distinction after both principal Julia Bradley and Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill sang her praises.
“Ms. Bell is an exemplary educator who recognizes the immense learning potential of all students regardless of their ability or diverse backgrounds,” Bradley said. “She builds relationships with students while engaging them in tasks that are rigorous, engaging, creative, interactive and motivating. Her passion for teaching and dedication to students and their families is unmeasurable. Ms. Bell is truly a candle that sparks life into every student’s heart.”
Gill said the service district was inspired by Bell's commitment and creativity.
The teacher of the year will be announced in the fall. The winner earns $5,000 along with a matching $5,000 grant for their school. The winner also serves as a spokesperson and a representative for all Oregon teachers. Three other finalists will receive $2,000 with a matching award for their schools.
"The critical role of teachers has become especially evident as schools have responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic," a statement on Bell's award from GAPS noted. "Teachers have stepped up in countless, innovative ways to ensure students are safe, healthy and engaged to reach their full potential, making this a fitting opportunity to recognize the excellence of Regional Teachers of Year throughout the state."
