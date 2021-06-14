Albany students celebrate graduations in style

"I think most people deserve a prom. It's like a regular high school experience," Galvan said.

"Dances are a huge thing at South Albany," she added. "With the year that we've had, not even being able to go to high school ... dances are something we go to in high school, and I wanted to do that."

Galvan started thinking about how she could put on an event at the beginning of her senior year, but at that point, pretty much everything was still on pandemic lockdown.

That changed, she said, after classmates Stocking and Rena Howard — who are on their way to West Point and Yale this fall, respectively — got personal calls from Mayor Alex Johnson II to congratulate them.

"He said if you ever need anything, call," Galvan said. "Rena called, and said, 'We're trying to plan this thing, what do you feel about it?'"

The phone call led to a meeting to discuss downtown options. Johnson expressed his support and gave the students some other potential contacts.

"Once we told him what we thought was a crazy idea and he loved it, that's when I thought, 'Really, this could happen and become a thing,'" Galvan said.