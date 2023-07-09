Albany's designated space for people without housing to stay, dubbed Marvin’s Garden, is now open to occupants.

A first for the city, city employees and homelessness services are staffing a low-barrier space where people with substance use and addiction won’t be barred from entering.

The move comes in light of state legislation passed in 2021. House Bill 3115 protects unsheltered Oregonians from fines or arrest for sheltering or resting on public property when there are no other options in the area, taking effect July 1 as ORS 195.530.

In May, the City Council voted for the city manager to designate a space where camping was legal. The move was done so camping would not be prohibited in every public right-of-way, City Manager Peter Troedsson said in a previous article.

Over the last two weeks, the space at the intersection of Jackson Street Southeast and Ninth Avenue has transformed from an empty lawn into an encampment hosting nine tents on a gravel lot.

“We want to help people get to the next step and hopefully work towards getting housing,” Emma Deane, executive director at CHANCE, said.

Living in Marvin’s Garden

The name Marvin’s Garden is a little bit of a misnomer for now. There isn’t any particular shrubbery or flora.

Instead of flowers, multicolored tents have sprung up over the past few weeks. They stand in neat rows, each space marked with a post and metal chain.

By midday, the summer sun can be brutal. On a recent hot day, a shirtless man wiped the perspiration on his forehead with the back of his hand, while a woman squinted in the sunlight from under a tarp.

Dusty Bryant Jr. is used to carting around his portable tiny home. But now, he’s staying in Albany’s designated encampment — and he loves it.

“I love the people, it's a nice space, and there’s no drama. And the cops don’t tell us to leave,” Bryant said.

Swirling patterns of marker sprawl over Bryant’s tent. He likes to draw and design patterns, he said. Under his tent, wooden beams line the bottom to lift the structure off the gravel ground. The only thing he would change is to get a tarp to block the sun, he said.

Others are trying to escape the heat from the ground. The gravel is hot and can be felt through the tent, Doug Huerta said. He’s been at the site for a week now and used to live in the Albany Helping Hands shelter, he said.

Just because it's "low barrier" doesn't mean there aren't rules: no alcohol and drug use and no violence, Huerta said, gesturing to a posted sign. Those are easy rules for him to follow, he said.

But you also can’t have an open flame, Michele Trahan said. That’s made cooking difficult. She can’t use her propane stove anymore, so she’s been eating her food cold, she said.

Trahan has been homeless for three years after she was kicked out by her ex-father-in-law, she said. A domestic care worker, she hasn’t been able to find much work without having traditional job experience, she said.

“It’s harder out here than people think, and you don’t know everyone’s story,” she said.

Namesake

On June 28, the City Council voted yes to a motion from Councilor Marilyn Smith to rename the designated camping space “Marvin’s Garden” after a well-known unhoused resident.

Marvin Studer was described as a “gentle soul” by some of those who knew him. He was intelligent and industrious and willing to share what he had, even though it wasn't much, former Albany police officer Ben Ashley said.

In his 23 years working as an officer and later a captain, Ashley had gotten to know Studer. He was there when Studer had frostbite and had to lose part of his foot, and later at the nursing home when he had a stroke, he said.

Studer wasn’t someone who was mean or upset with the city when he was asked to move where he was camping, Ashley said. He got by with the kindness of others in town.

He had once had a prominent professional career at Wa Chang, the metal manufacturing company in town, before he lived on the streets.

“He was successful before his mental illness caught up with him,” Ashley said.

Studer had family members who tried to help him with housing but chose to live outside because it was where he was comfortable, Ashley said. He thinks his mental illness may have informed that choice.

After living that way for so long, it was difficult for him to live a different way, Ashley said. He also got the sense that Studer felt like a burden to his family members.

“He lived a hard life, but he lived a life that was his,” Ashley said. “We don’t always agree with people’s choices, but we can take care of each other."

Studer was a public figure of sorts in Albany, Smith said.

He was a tall, lanky figure with dark hair and a beard, often seen pushing around a shopping cart, Smith said. She did a few stories on him in her days as the crime reporter at the Albany Democrat-Herald, she said. And many people recognized him in town.

He often stayed by the bridge or the river. Studer died at age 63 in 2011, when his body was found in the Willamette River near Independence.

When Smith suggested the designated camping space be named after him, she was thinking about the people who would be staying there and how many of them would be “chronically homeless,” she said.

“I wanted to acknowledge that Albany has had a problem with chronic homeless people for a long time,” she said.

Providing services

Marvin’s Garden is within walking distance of services. Just down the street, there’s Second Chance Shelter and Albany Helping Hands.

That makes it an ideal location, Deane said.

“The city did a beautiful job of complying (with the law) and finding a thoughtful location,” she said.

With Second Chance and Creating Housing Coalition members, Deane has gone out to offer services, such as food, water, cooling and warming materials and getting people connected with detox services, she said.

Just in the last week, the Creating Housing Coalition has given out eight tents, because many of the people going to Marvin’s Garden didn’t have any, Carol Davies, vice president of Creating Housing Coalition, said.

Other organizations didn’t provide tents, so they were the sole providers, Davies said.

The organization’s outreach program, Community Outreach Assistance Team, or COAT, has added Marvin’s Garden to its route of places to visit and offer such resources as food, blankets and hygiene products.

If the demand increases, the team may add another route or pare down the other locations the organization visits, Davies said.

Davies was impressed with how clean the space was, she said, but was concerned that not all the tents were shaded from the sun.

She also voiced concerns about the proximity to people in the greater neighborhood who are on the sex-offender registry, which could deter families from staying.

Keeping a space

With no state funding and the effort being a first for the city, staffers have had to be flexible and pivot as needed, Albany police Chief Marcia Harnden said.

The city had to find a space that both served the population of people who are unhoused but also ensure the rest of the city didn’t have their rights infringed upon, she said.

Getting feedback from service providers about what is working and what may need to change has been helpful and something they continue to do, code compliance Officer Kris Schendel said.

There’s dirt on his hands and clothes, because for the past two weeks he has been transforming the empty lot into an encampment area.

The gravel is there to help clean the space and to make sure the rain doesn’t collect, he said. Officials considered using sand, but sand gets wet and would blow around, making it difficult to keep tidy, he said.

There’s a restroom, a washing station and a lot that’s separate for cars, he said.

The lot is at about half-capacity, with space for 15 tents and eight cars. But there’s another city owned property that could be used if needed, Schendel said.

The space on Jackson Street was the best option Albany had, Harnden said. It’s close to services, and there isn’t much of a residential impact because most of the housing in the area belongs to Helping Hands, she said.

“We hope people will engage and get services and exit homelessness,” Harnden said.

So far, there has been one complaint by a property owner, Harden said.

Business owners in the area declined to comment.

Right now, there’s no 24/7 surveillance, but police come by daily, and service providers like Second Chance come in to offer food and services and help keep the space clean, Harnden said.

She emphasized that the space is low barrier, not no barrier. The code of conduct is the same for any public space, and it’s meant for people to keep people safe, she said.

Those who are registered sex offenders will have to be extra mindful of their interactions and have to work within the terms of their individual parole to make sure there are no violations, Harnden said.

Harnden hopes people from other cities don't come to Albany because the city doesn’t have the capacity for it, Harnden said.

Meanwhile, in the parks, where police are now allowed to sweep because there is a place for unhoused people to go, police presence isn't necessarily going to increase, Harnden said. When people are told to leave, it is done so on a complaint basis, she said.

Harnden believes Marvin's Garden isn’t going to solve the issue of people living without housing because it’s a complicated issue, entangled in multiple factors.

“Homelessness is a symptom of a broken system of mental health, addiction and affordable housing,” Harnden said.

