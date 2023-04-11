Two sisters-in-law are making pageant history by being the first family members to be vying for the state competition together for Miss Oregon and Mrs. Oregon 2023.

Kalei Garcia never thought she would be in a pageant. But after years of her sister-in-law asking, she finally said yes.

Amanda Garcia of Albany, the current Mrs. Willamette Valley, has been in pageants off and on for 20 years. But this will be her last competition, before she turns over to mentorship. And her first mentee is her sister-in-law.

Sitting beside Amanda Garcia is a glass case that holds crowns, sashes and photographs. She’s been doing this since she was 12 years old.

She saw it as a way to build up her intra personal skills and get scholarships, she said.

Working in a male-dominated field, the tech industry, sometimes means having to leave femininity at the door, Portland resident Kalei Garcia said. She's the current Miss Willamette Valley.

As a self-proclaimed feminist, she found herself grappling with how society saw pageants and how people saw her, she said.

“Pageants are the epitome of girliness, and I believed I couldn’t be a pageant supporter and a champion of women," she said.

Gowns, sashes and crowns seemed like a whole other world she didn’t care to inhabit. But it turns out, she had a lot of misconceptions about pageants, she said.

“I had to grow my definition of feminism and see women as three-dimensional souls rather than one dimensional images,” she said.

Feminism is ultimately supporting a woman’s choice to do what they want, Kalei Garcia said. And through her pageant experience she has been able to embrace a side of herself she has never met before, she said.

Although the two are competing at the state level, it isn't so competitive, Amanda Garcia said. They are both going for different titles, as Miss Oregon and Mrs. Oregon.

And working together, they've been able to get closer to the goal, Amanda Garcia said.

Walking in high heels is only one feat, Kalei Garcia said. She has also had to sharpen her public speaking skills, she said.

There’s a lot of skills that Amanda Garcia has learned because of pageants, she said. She has learned to be a public speaker and how to market herself.

“I attribute it to the reason why I've been hired for every job,” she said.

It’s more than a beauty contest. It’s also about being an advocate, she said. For her, that means spreading awareness about what it’s like to live with a chronic condition, in her case Type 1 diabetes, she said.

Wearing the sash is a privilege, Kalei Garcia said. People come up to you. You’re given a platform, and you have to decide how you want to use that platform, she said.

For Kalei Garcia, that means educating people about data privacy, she said.

But all in all, she has found that being the winner of Miss Willamette Valley and soon to take on the competition for the title of Miss Oregon 2023 in May, it’s nothing like what she thought.

“It’s about finding your voice and purpose and resilience in the community to help others.”