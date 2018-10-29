The City of Albany has signed a contract with an entrepreneurial organization, Oregon RAIN, to help local startups connect with resources that will help them thrive.
Councilors voted unanimously Oct. 10 for the one-year, renewable contract with RAIN, which stands for Regional Accelerators Innovation Network. The contract is for $10,000 and begins Nov. 1.
The organization targets entrepreneurs and startups in the southern Willamette Valley and along the coast and connects them with "angel investors" who are looking for partnership opportunities. It also organizes events where they can network and build their own connections.
Seth Sherry, the city's economic development manager, said the idea is to help Albany-area startups bring in money from outside the area, adding value to the local circulation. Events likely will start being scheduled once the contract takes effect, he said.
"Entrepreneurs are hungry to get out there, network with each other," he said.
The RAIN contract is one of several efforts Albany city officials are have put together recently to better connect mid-valley businesses to development resources.
Albany councilors agreed earlier this year to a three-year, $155,000 contract with Buxton Analytics, a Texas firm that researches and recommends ways the city can attract new businesses.
So far, Sherry said, the firm has put together an in-depth analysis on the city's demographics and the choices residents are making when they spend their money. That helps create profiles for local businesses to use when targeting customers and knowing what to stock.
A handful of business representatives attended a meeting Monday to learn more about the analysis and how to use a free mobile app Buxton is making available to use as a marketing tool.
The app, Local Store Marketing, or LSMX, allows businesses to see who's shopping in Albany, what they're shopping for, and who's not spending money here but is the type of customer who would if the right products were on hand.
Essentially, Sherry said, the app provides a map of the existing and potential customers a business might want to target and shows them how they'll best respond: to an email, for instance, or a printed advertisement.
Buxton provided 25 slots for free use of the app and not all have been claimed yet, Sherry said. For information on signing up, contact him at seth.sherry@cityofalbany.net 541-791-0180.
Sherry said the city also held a gathering on Wednesday in partnership with Linn-Benton Community College's Small Business Development Center to connect businesses with banks and credit unions and help them determine the best way to present their loan applications. Sixty to 70 people attended, including representatives from Corvallis businesses and financial institutions.
Albany city officials aren't trying to duplicate the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce or the Downtown Association or any other business-related group, Sherry said, but the idea is that all sides can work together "just to support each other and the business community."