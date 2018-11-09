An Albany man was sentenced to more than 31 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of sex crimes against two victims younger than 12.
David Vidales, 31, had pleaded no contest to charges of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex abuse last week.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case and arrested Vidales in April. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance that month and learned of allegations of sex abuse against children who Vidales knew.
Vidales will not be eligible for any reductions in his prison sentence, no alternative incarceration programs, and he must register as a sex offender.
A charge of first-degree rape and another charge of first-degree sex abuse were dismissed at the sentencing hearing, per terms of a negotiated settlement.