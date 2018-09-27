An Albany man was sentenced to 12½ years in prison after pleading guilty last week in Linn County Circuit court to child pornography and sex crimes against two adolescent girls.
Jeremy Scott Lingbeck, 31, pleaded guilty to using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of first-degree sex abuse on Sept. 21.
Both of the girls knew Lingbeck, who used a cellular phone to take video and multiple pictures of the children engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
“The victims in this case demonstrated incredible courage, strength and resilience during the course of this prosecution,” prosecutor Richard Wijers said, in an email on Thursday.
“The victims’ family rallied around them and supported them through this difficult process which can only serve to empower the victims as they rebuilding and begin to move on with their lives,” Wijers added.
Per terms of the negotiated settlement, two additional charges of first-degree sex abuse and one more count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct were dismissed.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case and arrested Lingbeck in June. Lingbeck went to the Police Department and said that he needed to turn himself in on a sex offense that he had committed a month earlier.