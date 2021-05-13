Albany sets city fee rate at $9

The Albany City Council has not yet implemented a city services fee but, when it does, it knows exactly what it's going to charge: $9.

City Manager Peter Troedsson has been in discussion with the council for more than a year about the need to "build" a fee in the face of a looming budget deficit. Staff has been working to manage the logistics of the fee but council must vote to implement it, something it has not done.

On Monday, the council voted to set the possible fee at $9 a month. The fee, if implemented, would apply to all residential customers and will be added to their water bill. A low-income assistance plan, Troedsson noted, is also in the works.

Businesses would pay about $22 dollars a month.

The funds from that fee, expected to generate $2.8 million a year, are set to cover a growing budget gap.

Currently, that gap for the 2021-2023 budget cycle is $5 million. On Monday, Troedsson said the implementation of the fee would get the city close to maintaining current services levels. Without additional revenue, city services like public safety, would have to be cut.