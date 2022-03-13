Albany service awards back after pandemic hiatus

The city’s premiere leadership awards ceremony was back after a year off with Albany Area Chamber of Commerce holding its 76th Distinguished Service Awards Saturday night at Boys & Girls Club of Albany.

As many as 250 people gathered under auspices of a chamber-backed, circus big top-themed night out the same day Oregon made masks optional. By the time dinner was served, only a couple of masks could be spotted.

“It’s so beautiful to see all your faces,” said presenter Matt Harris. “I even got my beard cut.”

Harris accepted the Service Award for large businesses in 2020, awarded to Arauco and its Duraflake Particleboard mill during a socially distant version and the 75th iteration of the event.

Speakers called the awards show’s resurgence a testament to the resilience of the town’s business and volunteering communities that saw shops permanently close and people stay home under the onslaught of one of the deadliest viruses in U.S. history.

Emma Eaton, an Albany architecture preservationist and champion for a literal church movement was recognized as the 2022 winner of the ceremony’s most prestigious Distinguished Service Award.

She reflected on her personal connections and mentorship in her decades-long career volunteering. Eaton told the crowd that her life’s trajectory at times has come down to meeting the right person at the right time.

“I wouldn’t be here tonight. There’s no doubt about it,” Eaton said. “So be that person.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Eaton has been involved in the preservation, restoration and showing of historic houses. In 2008, she took interest in the Cumberland Church as the city was set to remove it for a roadway. She formed an association by 2018 to turn the roughly 130-year-old house of worship into a community center, where personal connections would be centered in local history.

Crews lifted the would-be community building onto a truck in October and drove it to a new spot nearly a quarter-mile away.

The chamber’s 2022 Jim Linhart First Citizen Award winner was Rod Porsche, Albany Area Habitat for Humanity executive director and Gus the Platypus — the hot pants-wearing mascot of a charity fundraising effort started in 2021 that saw thousands of rubber platypus toys dropped in a local park to send money to area nonprofits.

Award namesake Jim Linhart was posthumously given the citizen award 20 years ago at the 57th ceremony after he died in 2001. His wife, Garyana, who accepted the award in 2002, said Linhart’s motto was to show up and care.

Porsche said he was struck by the motto.

“If everyone lived that way, it would make Albany even better,” he said. “Show up and care.”

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.