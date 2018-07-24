The Albany Senior Center has organized three Fridays in August to encourage quality time with the grandkids.
Activities are $7 each, which includes registration for up to two grandparents or parents and two grandchildren. Additional participants are $2 each. Snacks and all supplies are provided.
All classes start at 12:30 p.m. and will be held at the Albany Senior Center, 489 N.E. Water Ave. They include:
• Friday, Aug. 3: Board Games, Puzzles, and Legos
• Friday, Aug. 10: Scavenger Hunt
• Friday, Aug. 17: Story Telling and Puppet Show
Register at parks.cityofalbany.net, under the Senior Programs link in the "Browse our catalog" selection. For more information, call the Albany Senior Center at 541-917-7760.
