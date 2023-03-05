In Albany, more people may be without housing than ever before.

It’s only three months into the new year and the number of people without housing in Albany is over half of last year's total count.

Last year, the Community Outreach Assistance Team counted 400 new connections of unhoused people by the year’s end. By the end of February, the number had already reached over 200 people, said Carol Davies, vice president of the Creating Housing Coalition.

“It’s concerning because that means more people are losing housing and are food insecure,” she said.

To combat the issue, Davies said she is trying to expand access to resources by training another employee to be a caseworker, which is Davies' current role.

Sometimes she works with two to three people at a time to secure housing and get on governmental assistance programs. At one point, she said she had five people at a time.

But even with the added caseworker, Davies acknowledged that the need is bigger than what the non-profit can provide.

In Albany, people seeking support, housing opportunities and jobs run into difficulties. Here are three of their stories.

Mel’s family

Nineteen year old Mel Vaughn peels off sections of an orange as she sits in a friend's car, underneath blankets and the heat turned on high. Her eight-week-old baby is in her arms as she gingerly feeds him a bottle of formula.

“His name is Bruce,” she said looking down with pride.

Vaughn and her boyfriend, Duane Miller, are on a waiting list to receive affordable housing. But there’s a lot of people in front of them, Miller said.

They’re still waiting on getting benefits from a supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children, which will help with diaper costs, Vaughn said.

Not having housing and having a baby can be stressful, she said. But she’s in a much more comfortable living situation than she has been before, she said.

Vaughn grew up with unstable housing because her parents struggled with addiction, she said. She has lived in shelters, camps, cars, tents and backyards, she said.

Right now, she and her family are living in a van. Things have been that way since Miller broke his hand and lost his job at a local grocery store two years ago. They weren’t able to make the rent during the pandemic, she said.

The hardest thing about having a baby while being without housing is buying food, Miller said.

“I don’t eat unless he eats, and baby formula is expensive nowadays,” Miller said.

He sports a baseball cap and cracked pair of glasses. His insurance won’t cover a replacement, he said.

Miller sits in the back of the van. His dog is sitting in the front seat and the windshield is cracked. Yellow foam is splitting from the seat cushions.

It’s difficult to get by without family, Vaughn said, but she has to be careful about who she chooses to keep in her life, especially because of her baby, she said.

“It’s hard to find living arrangements that are safe for you and your family,” she said.

Brenda

Brenda Bradford has been living in her car for the last four years. On days when it snows, the car heater is a necessity. Bradford sits in her car next to Vaughn, with a blanket on her lap.

She uses her disability checks to get by, she said. But even those aren’t enough.

“The problem is it takes everything you got to keep gas in your car,” she said as she clutched an inhaler in her lap.

Bradford says it’s difficult to find a place to stay. There aren’t enough affordable homes, she said.

And even renting a room isn’t a very viable option. They are usually only for short term stays, and some of the rooms that are available don’t feel clean or safe to live in, she said.

She recently found a housing opportunity, but couldn’t even make it to the front door because the smell was so awful, she said.

Housing may feel unattainable, but Bradford said she makes the most of her situation. She likes being in Albany and parks her car in different places in the city, watching the ducks at the park.

Dusty

Dusty Bryant has had a slew of medical emergencies. He’s been in a coma, he’s had a heart attack and had a trip to the mental hospital, he said.

He was living without housing in Eugene for a while before he came to Albany, where some of his family members live, he said.

As a young adult, he said people think it is easy for him to find a job. But jobs aren’t easy to find when you don’t have housing, he said.

“People treat you differently,” he said.

Bryant spends his life on the move. You have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice when you are experiencing homelessness because many places in the city do not allow unhoused people to congregate there.

So, Bryant built his own portable tiny home shelter. The 8-foot by 4-foot structure is made of tarps, hot glue and other materials he gathered. He connects it to his bike whenever he needs to move, he said.

Bryant may not know exactly where he will be putting his head down to sleep at night, but for now he is in Albany, along with the hundreds who don't have housing.