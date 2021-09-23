Albany sees impressive job regain, Corvallis struggles

Oregon’s unemployment rate saw improvements and decreased from 5.2% in July to 4.9% for August. All but two of Oregon’s 36 counties saw over-the-month declines in their unemployment rates.

Unemployment rates in Linn and Benton counties have also continued to drop in the month of August, according to the state.

Benton County

Benton County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August was 3.8%. This is down from 4.1% in July. According to the state, Benton County’s employment gains in August were larger than normal and Benton County had one of the lowest unemployment rates for the month.

O’Connor said the number of residents with bachelor’s degrees is high in Benton County, so this usually contributes to a lower unemployment rate.

“Even when we see steeper job cuts, we still get a lower unemployment rate,” he said.

Nonfarm employment increased by 560 jobs even though a decrease of 540 jobs would be normally expected for this time of year. However, seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment is still 4.8% below the pre-pandemic levels in Feb. 2020.

