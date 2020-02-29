Albany seeks input on future of waterfront

An open house has been set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for residents to participate in a discussion on the future of the Albany waterfront.

The Albany Senior Center event at 489 Water Ave. NW is intended to help residents learn about the project and share their ideas. Residents can sign up for email updates after the event at albanywaterfront.net and questions can be emailed to info@albanywaterfront.net.

In other local government meetings coming up in the next week or so:

Monday

• The Benton County commissioners will meet with the sheriff and district attorney to discuss current projects and non-governmental matters at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis.

• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Blvd. Councilors will start the session with a public hearing on proposed new development standards for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). The council also will take action on a parking request from Oregon State University for its new campus operations center on Southwest 35th St.

Tuesday