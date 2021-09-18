Albany Scottish Festival brings Highland Games to Linn County

There was no shortage of activities and entertainment.

Heather Payne came from Redmond, Oregon to compete in the day’s events. Payne came out on top for the women’s Weight Over Bar competition. She tossed her weight over a bar 19 feet above the ground.

“I like challenging myself and being around friends and family so I’m thankful to be able to compete today,” Payne said. “Putting on this festival was a labor of love for the organizers.”

The festival brought together people from near and far. Some came to compete in heavy throwing events, some came to enjoy some outdoor entertainment and others came to share their passion and skills with the Albany community.

Twenty-two year old blacksmith Trystan Nguyen traveled from Salem to showcase the swords, shields, spears and other items he forges. Nguyen was excited to come out to Albany specifically to see the Highland Games. He even set up his booth in a place where he could watch the athletes compete.

If you got to the festival and realized you were under dressed, you could stop by the Dancing Muse Costume Shop booth. James Martin came from Monmouth to display the clothes and shoes he sells in the shop.