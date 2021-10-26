Albany schools to set salary of new superintendent at $220,000 in want ad

With applications for the Greater Albany Public Schools superintendent position opening on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and closing Dec. 13,, some board members expressed concerns that 1 1/2 months is not enough time to find the right candidate.
The topic came up at Monday night’s school board meeting, during which members also set an advertised base salary of $220,000 for the district's future leader.
The district is searching for a new superintendent after firing Superintendent Melissa Goff in June. Rob Saxton has been filling in as interim superintendent in the meantime, hired in August on a 190-day contract at a base salary of $150,000.
Board member Pete Morse said the reason the seven-member search committee went with such an aggressive timeline is to hedge against losing out to other school districts which make their decision sooner.
The GAPS board also discussed a “window price” superintendent salary, which is the number the district will advertise to applicants.
The search consulting firm, McPherson & Jacobson, recommended a base salary of $220,000 to $225,000, a number that will attract competent and talented candidates in a competitive market. Firm consultants Nathan McCann and Steven Lowder said that this salary is close to other districts in the state of similar size.
The board approved this recommendation 4-1, with Michael Thomson dissenting. While the final salary will be agreed upon in the negotiation process, this is what candidates will count on when applying.
Board members had differing opinions about the strategy. Thomson believes it is too rich for the district, but other board members said the price is worth it to obtain a qualified candidate and remain competitive.
“Two-twenty is a reach for me,” Thomson said. “To jump it up so dramatically high, you’re going to have to convince me more.”
Morse said the number pencils out if it means they can hire and retain someone for at least five years or more.
“I think it’s a lot of money,” Morse said. “But we want stability and talent here.”
Board member Roger Nyquist agreed that the district probably could not settle for anything lower and remain competitive.
“If we hire somebody, and they’re here for less than five years, I won’t feel like I got that right,” Nyquist said. “It’s the marketplace, and it is what it is.”
Board member Eric Aguinaga said he trusts McPherson & Jacobson to make the right recommendation, as the firm’s longevity rate is fairly high. Eighty percent of administrators the company hires stay in their position for at least five years, 50% for at least 10 years and 40% for at least 15 years.
“Part of asking superintendent applicants to move is going to be a salary boost,” McCann said. “This also gives you a chance to look at both California and Washington candidates as really viable in pursuing this job.”
The superintendent search team leads are GAPS board members Morse and Thomson, student board member Esperanza Herrera-Moore and community members John Anderson, Alison Ecker and Clarice Law.
Members of the public can be a part of the search by attending school board meetings, listening sessions and writing public comments to be read by Saxton during public meetings. The search timeline is available to view on the district’s website at https://albany.k12.or.us/district/2021-superintendent-search.
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.