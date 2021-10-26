Albany schools to set salary of new superintendent at $220,000 in want ad

“I think it’s a lot of money,” Morse said. “But we want stability and talent here.”

Board member Roger Nyquist agreed that the district probably could not settle for anything lower and remain competitive.

“If we hire somebody, and they’re here for less than five years, I won’t feel like I got that right,” Nyquist said. “It’s the marketplace, and it is what it is.”

Board member Eric Aguinaga said he trusts McPherson & Jacobson to make the right recommendation, as the firm’s longevity rate is fairly high. Eighty percent of administrators the company hires stay in their position for at least five years, 50% for at least 10 years and 40% for at least 15 years.

“Part of asking superintendent applicants to move is going to be a salary boost,” McCann said. “This also gives you a chance to look at both California and Washington candidates as really viable in pursuing this job.”

The superintendent search team leads are GAPS board members Morse and Thomson, student board member Esperanza Herrera-Moore and community members John Anderson, Alison Ecker and Clarice Law.