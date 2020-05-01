Albany schools say goodbye to seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Albany high school seniors from both sides of town returned to their respective schools on Friday, dropping off what was borrowed, taking what was theirs and leaving behind what could have been.

"It was a little strange, to be honest," said Mathew Morris, a senior at South Albany High School, where students lined up to return textbooks and instruments and receive senior lawn signs.

Schools have been closed since March, when Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. In April, she extended the closure for the remainder of the academic year, dashing the hopes of seniors around the state who will now have to wait for the chance to celebrate graduation and miss prom altogether.

"It doesn't feel like any of our previous last days before summer break," Morris said. "It had a different feeling today. None of us knew we'd show up to school on a normal Thursday and have it be our last, but there's not much we can do except make the most of what we get."

Jazzmyn Ferguson visited her old high school on Friday as well.

"It was definitely bittersweet," she said. "I was sad because it reminded me of what us as seniors are missing out on, yet heartwarming to see all the staff helping when they can."