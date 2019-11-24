Greater Albany Public Schools announced Sunday night that it will not open Periwinkle Elementary School Monday because of a virus outbreak that has hit the school.
In a message on Facebook, Superintendent Melissa Goff said the district consulted with the Oregon Health Authority on the decision.
She added that all other schools will be sanitized and open for school Monday morning.
Goff said in the message that a virus had broken out at Periwinkle that causes vomiting, diarrhea and fevers.
“Though your children’s school may be open, all students and staff should remain home for at least 48 hours after the symptoms have ended,” she wrote.
She also encouraged frequent hand washing with soap and water for 15 to 20 seconds as a preventative measure.