Albany schools bond projects continue into 2021

Coming into 2021, Greater Albany Public Schools will see the end to several projects funded by a voter-approved bond.

During the last school board meeting of the year, HMK Construction gave an update on the handful of projects still underway around the district with one standout accomplishment for the month: the RedHawk statue at South Albany High School was installed.

The installation of the statue, the company said, brings the last project at South — an upgrade to the commons and Building 10 — to completion. Other projects at the school included a new auxiliary gym, theater upgrades, CTE classrooms and roof and restroom work.

After more than two years, GAPS is seeing $159 million worth of projects wrap up after using the funds approved in 2018 to construct two new elementary schools and perform upgrades to existing buildings.

During the Dec. 14 school board meeting, HMK rolled out the last few projects, informing the school board that bids would be coming back to the board for mechanical work at Sunrise Elementary and fire alarm work at South Albany High School.