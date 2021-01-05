Albany school board to discuss reopening facilities at Monday meeting

The Greater Albany Public Schools board will discuss the status of reopening schools across the district during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a statement on Tuesday that the district may open in a hybrid model allowing for both in-person and distance learning by Feb. 15, but several additional conversations need to occur with teachers and other staff members.

“We have daily schedules established for K-12 for those students who return in person, and students will continue to have the option to remain in distance learning,” Goff added.

Also on Monday, limited in-person instruction will resume for more than 300 students who are participating in specialized learning groups at various sites. Many of those students are on individualized education plans, and families have been contacted if their students are in these groups.

On Dec. 23, Gov. Kate Brown made a surprise announcement and said districts, not the state, can decide whether students return to classrooms beginning in February. State rules have barred schools from reopening to all students in counties with high caseloads, but those metrics will become advisory rather than mandatory.

