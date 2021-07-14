Albany School Board fires Superintendent Melissa Goff

"When I began as GAPS superintendent in July 2019, it was with a Board who sought an equity leader who could guide the district through strategic planning where all voices were heard," she wrote.

"I believe our new Board has expressed a commitment to the priorities shaped by your voice," she went on. "I look forward to seeing the progress in equity and inclusion, in student and staff emotional and mental health, and in academic rigor and relevance."

Members of the previous board added a year to Goff’s contract and raised her salary at a June 7 meeting. Morse, Nyquist and Wilson, who took office on July 1, have not publicly discussed their issues with Goff, nor did they discuss why they made the motion to terminate the contract. Thomson expressed concerns about the silence of his fellow board members during deliberations.

“Just putting it on an agenda for a special meeting is not transparent,” he said. “Three of you have been on the board for just 13 days. Literally one regular meeting. And yet you’ve put it on the agenda, and you’re tackling an action which is the most serious thing a board can do, which is fire the superintendent. And I just want to ask why. … I’m asking as a parent and as a community member. Why? What is the community supposed to think?”