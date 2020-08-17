Albany sand drag racing event provides rush, kinship to participants and local park

Fourteen-year-old Sweet Home resident Kallie Maas had already lined her pockets in the early going and was hoping to earn more. On Thursday, she won $260 in the Pro Gabler Class of racers.

“It’s stressful when you’re lining up to race,” she said. But, she added, the payoff “is very exciting.”

Kallie’s been racing since she was 8, and it’s become a way for her to connect with people.

“Coming out for friends is pretty much the entire reason why I come.”

“Family too,” added her dad, Greg Maas.

He said their family visits Albany Motorsports Park about once a month for various events. His two older sons have raced since they were young, too — one of them is a world record-holder.

Although Maas, like other race-goers, said he’d hoped for a bigger show this year, the park owners are happy to still have business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve definitely taken a hit by it, for sure,” said Ryan Leach, whose family owns the park. Other events like mud runs have been canceled, and fewer people have been showing up to events that are still on.