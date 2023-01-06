Albany SamFit on its way to reconstruction after fire

More than three months ago, Albany’s SamFit was set ablaze and has remained closed since, leaving community members wondering what will become of the building. But, for those hard at work, it’s been a project that has been tended to since the day after the fire.

When the fire started in SamFit, 380 NW Hickory St., Alyssa Wink thought it may have been a false alarm. Sometimes that happens, the director of Wellness and Fitness for Samaritan Health Services said — someone is stretching, and they accidentally hit the button on the wall.

It wasn’t until the firefighters rushed in that she felt like it was real.

At the time there were about 20 people using the gym when the fire broke out in the women’s locker room. Officials know now that the fire started in the sauna, a small room constructed of wood.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, Wink said.

Albany Fire is still investigating how the blaze started.

While there was little fire damage, smoke has damaged essentially the whole building.

Inside SamFit, the space is barely recognizable. On the inside walls are stripped bare, exposing concrete slabs and skeletal wooden beams.

Long plastic sheets cover the ground and scattered equipment. Tubing snakes in and out of the space, bringing warm air in, as workers tear down damaged materials, their voices carrying over the hum of fans.

Tufts of puffy pink insulation like cotton candy hang down from the ceiling upstairs. The whole space smells of smoke, and a thick layer of ash coats almost everything.

Even Wink's office space is in disrepair.

“There’s smoke damage everywhere,” she said.

The smoke traveled through the air ducts and even through water, when pipe coupling burst from the heat of the flames.

And in a lot of the parts of the building, those chemicals can’t simply be cleaned out, Wink said. They’ve settled into the walls and essentially spread through the building’s air ducts, so all the insulation in the walls has to be replaced and even some of the equipment has to be thrown away.

Hundreds of porous materials, such as yoga mats and padding on exercise equipment, had to be tossed. Other items are still being tested, which may result in scrapping more equipment, she added.

And because many of SamFit's patrons are receiving some sort of patient care and may be “highly susceptible” health-wise, it is important to make sure everything is replaced or cleaned properly, Wink said.

“It’s hard to see it this way,” Wink said of the building's current state. “I’m dedicated to this space.”

She has been a regular visitor to the space since she was 4 years old, back when it was the Albany Athletic Club. She remembers being with her sister in the children’s area, watching longingly as her parents played racquetball.

Wink knows that the community is feeling the gym’s absence. She believes “movement is medicine” and that people rely on SamFit’s services for physical and mental health.

“The longer it’s down, the more challenging it is, so we are trying to bring it back as soon as possible," she said.

In the meantime, Albany patrons are able to go to the Corvallis and Lebanon locations. And when Albany’s reopens, there may be some changes.

Among new paint and new walls and some new equipment, there will also be more consideration to the Americans with Disabilities Act, providing better access to the disabled, she said.

Some doorways will be widened to be more accessible for those who may have disabilities, Wink said.

Wink expects there to be the same amount of equipment and that which was damaged will be replaced, she said.

There’s still remains much be done, but Wink hopes that SamFit will be open in the next six months, or even sooner. It depends on how fast construction material can arrive.

For now, the words “temporarily closed” are scrawled in black ink on a large whiteboard. Wink is looking forward to the day they be replaced with greetings of welcome for a grand reopening.