The city of Albany hosted a farewell reception on Thursday for Ed Hodney, the retiring director of the city's Parks & Recreation Department.
It was a low-key affair, held in the Parks & Recreation offices at City Hall, and it became clear early on that Hodney probably wouldn't have wanted anything more elaborate.
"Ed hates things like this," joked City Manager Peter Troedsson at the start of the reception. Then Troedsson added, looking at Hodney: "We're not doing it for you. We're doing it for us."
It was a funny moment. But it said something about how Hodney has managed the department for the last 16 years, ever since the Oregon native returned from a string of jobs in Texas to assume the Parks & Recreation position.
During Hodney's comments at the Thursday reception, he downplayed his role over the years and praised his staff: "You're letting them figure out where to go, and you're there to support them."
That theme carried over to an interview with the Democrat-Herald on Friday, Hodney's last official day in the office, in which he was quick to give credit to the workers in the department, reflected on his career and talked about the challenges facing the department and its new director, Kim Lyddane.
Hodney never intended to work for a city parks department: "I had planned a career in managing fish and wildlife resources," he said, and earned a degree in that area from Oregon State University. He spent time working in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks in California, and gradually came to realize that what he enjoyed most about the job was working with people.
After getting another degree, this one from Texas A&M University, he started working for parks departments in cities like Houston, Fort Worth and Denton before landing the job in Albany in 2003 and coming home to Oregon.
"I don't think the job has changed that much" since then, Hodney said. But he added: "The economic conditions certainly have changed since I've been here."
And that, he said, has prompted the department to try to reduce its dependence on taxes from the city's general fund. When he arrived in Albany, he said, 75% to 80% of the department's revenue came from tax dollars. The goal since then has been to get that down to 50%, and make up the remainder through alternative funding sources — sponsorships, donations, grants, in-kind gifts and so forth. There have been years when the department has dropped its tax support under 50%, he said, but as donations and sponsorships have dried up in recent years, that 50-50 goal has been harder to attain. He estimated that roughly 65% of the department's revenue now comes from taxes.
When Hodney arrived in Albany, three of the department's signature events (River Rhythms, the Northwest Art & Air Festival and what has become the Summer Sounds concert series) already were in place. But the crowds for those events have grown substantially, and so have the resources required to stage them. (It doesn't help that all three of those events occur within an 11-week window each summer.)
The department has been able to meet the challenge thus far, he said, but he cautioned: "The costs will keep rising. That puts pressure on the city if we want to continue" those events the way they are today.
As for the state of Albany's parks, Hodney said, the city has been successful in forging partnerships with other institutions and agencies that have allowed the department to broaden its reach. When the city's population hit 50,000, it became eligible for community development block grants that also have helped develop and maintain parks, but the parks system still faces about $4 million in deferred maintenance. "There just isn't money in the operating budget to tackle things like that."
Some of the comments at the Thursday reception focused on Hodney's role in returning the Waverly Duck (the 500-pound spray-foam replica of a duck) to the waters of Waverly Lake in 2017. But Hodney said he had little to do with refurbishing the duck; rather, he said, it was his call to pull the battered duck out of the pond in 2007.
"I pulled the plug on it," he said. The duck wasn't owned by the city, he recalled, and "it had become kind of a really gross eyesore sitting there in the gateway to Albany."
The duck sat in a back lot for nearly a decade before the effort to refurbish it finally picked up traction: "I can't take credit for that," Hodney said. "I just sort of stepped aside and let it happen."
The refurbishing effort helped lead to the legal establishment of a foundation for the Parks & Recreation Department, and Hodney said he intends to stay on the board.
But the Waverly Duck episode did help illustrate the value of parks to a community, he said. "I'm going to call them the quality of life factors," he said — a community's schools, its libraries, its cultural resources and its parks. "I think that's what distinguishes one community from another. ... I think it's really important that your parks are kept up and look good."
And Hodney, typically, left with a word for city residents on behalf of the staff members in the department (and throughout city government): "You've got some good people, really capable people, working on behalf of the citizens here. Get to know them."