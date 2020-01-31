Albany's new police chief sworn in

In a packed city council chamber with officers from Corvallis, Tigard and Albany — as well as from Seattle, King County and Port Orchard, Washington — lining the walls and every empty spot between filled seats, Marcia Harnden raised her right hand.

"I, Marcia Harnden, solemnly swear I will support the Constitution of the United States and the state of Oregon and the ordinances of the city of Albany and I will, to the best of my ability, perform the duty of chief of police of the city of Albany. So help me God," she recited.

And at 3:09 p.m. Friday, Marcia Harnden became the new Albany Police Chief.

Her swearing-in came just two hours after former chief Mario Lattanzio was relieved from duty, retiring from the department after nearly seven years.

Harnden left Bellevue, Washington, after more than 20 years with that city's department, having worked her way up from school resource officer to chief.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"She noted that we were looking for a new chief and she entered the competitive field," City Manager Peter Troedsson said during Friday's ceremony. "The process was rigorous, but Marcia was selected."

The city received 29 applications for the position before narrowing the field to four finalists in November.