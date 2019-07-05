The East Albany Lions Club’s annual Lumberjack Breakfast had a record-breaking day on Independence Day, said Ed Lupkin, chairman for the breakfast and president of the club.
“It was more than 1,800. That’s about 100 more than we’ve ever sold,” he said.
And that means that the multi-day event, which continues Saturday and Sunday from 6 to 11 a.m. at Timber-Linn Memorial Park, looks like it will be a patriotic success again this year.
It also means that massive amounts of pancakes, sausage and eggs were consumed during the all-you-can-eat affair.
The Lumberjack Breakfast typically serves about 5,000 people and raises nearly $20,000 for local charities. The Fourth of July is typically brings in the greatest attendance, as it’s a day off work for most residents, Lupkin said in a previous interview.
The cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $4 for children 11 and under. Some attendees give a bit more than the advertised cost, though.
“Certain people do throw in a 20 and say, ‘Here’s an extra donation,’” Lupkin said.
Volunteers from charities that the Lions give to have volunteered at the event, as have some Lions clubs from nearby towns, Lupkin said.
Also volunteering was four generations of a local family, said Lions club member Jadie De Lille of Tangent.
Her mom, Jeanie Wright, and grandmother, Lou Amerson, were among her family’s six volunteers at the breakfast.
De Lille said there were seven volunteers from her family if you count her nearly six-week old son River Dale Wright. Her little helper has snoozed through most of the event.
“It’s kind of a family thing. We all like volunteering and doing things to help others. It’s just fun to do it as a family,” De Lille said.
Her son will be volunteering at the event soon enough and carrying on the family tradition, De Lille said.
“We’ll bring him up a Lion. Don’t worry,” De Lille added.