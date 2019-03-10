Madie Hollis, a sophomore on the West Albany High School Hi-Steppers, marveled as the Albany Gems Dance Team lined up across the South Albany High School gym on Sunday afternoon during the All-City Dance Show.
“This team is so huge,” Hollis said as she watched the youth squad, which she was part of not too long ago. Her sister Ellyana Hollis, an eighth-grader at North Albany Middle School, is a current Gem.
Hollis thought that the 47-member team, which keeps growing each year, was only going to benefit South and West’s dance programs for several reasons, including increased participation.
Hollis added that girls who participate on the Gems are more prepared to compete on high school dance teams.
“This is becoming a bigger sport, and I think the community is recognizing that,” she said.
The annual All-City Dance Show started in 1987, but in previous decades, the focus was on high school dance teams.
Students from South, West, Lebanon, Philomath and Dallas high schools all participated on Sunday in the event, which is a final tune-up for the state competition next weekend at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
But Sunday’s edition of the All-City Dance Show also highlighted the growing importance and popularity of youth and dance studio teams, which now act as de facto feeder programs for high schools.
“You know what kids are coming up and what schools they’re going to go to. It’s definitely similar now to a lot of other sports,” said Ashley Custis, the Gems’ founder and coach and also the leader of South Albany’s dance team.
The Gems were founded five years ago, when there weren’t as many opportunities for competitive youth dance in the mid-Willamette Valley, Custis said.
The program has members from 10 local schools in second grade through eighth grade. Former Gems compete for both South and West.
“It’s becoming very popular. They get bigger every year,” said Brianna Rucker, whose daughter Makenna Smith is a Gems member and plans to compete in the future for South Albany.
Rucker added that her daughter has learned discipline and teamwork from the Gems, and that local high school dancers help mentor the squad.
The Gems also were preparing for the youth state dance competition, which is scheduled for April 6 at Woodburn High School. They’re the two-time defending champions, Custis said.
Haven Barrett, West Albany’s dance coach, agreed that the Gems are valuable in building interest for the local high school programs and teaching basic skills and discipline.
She graduated from West in 2004, and said when she was younger, studios offered dance opportunities, but there weren’t many middle school dance teams.
“They’re an up-and-coming thing,” Barrett said.
Barrett’s Albany studio, Haven’s Urban Movement, also had a team of dancers participate in the All-City Dance Show, as did Hollywood Studios of Lebanon, Cascade Performing Arts Center of Lebanon and Dance With Me of Philomath.