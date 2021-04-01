Albany 'Rosie the Riveter' receives Congressional Gold Medal

Juanita Eggers was still in high school when the Japanese bombed the United States naval yard at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Her aunt and uncle were stationed on the island when the attack occurred, and no one was sure if they were safe. Her family spent a fraught 20 hours listening to radio broadcasts, hoping for good news.

While her family members were unharmed, this was the first time World War II directly impacted Eggers' life. The second was when she became a real-life “Rosie the Riveter.” On Thursday, Eggers was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of her service during an afternoon ceremony at Brookdale Senior Living in Albany on Thursday.

Most people have seen the now-iconic image of “Rosie,” flexing her biceps in a show of strength with the words “We Can Do It!” written over her shoulder. While it’s become a symbol for strong, independent women all over the world, it can be easy to forget that the image initially was a recruiting poster for American women looking to join the work force and help with the domestic war effort.

There were Rosies in real life, too, and one of them landed right here in Linn County.