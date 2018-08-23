The Albany Police Department arrested a suspect on Wednesday in the armed robbery of a video lottery establishment, the Yellow Flamingo, that occurred earlier this month.
Israel W. Thompson, 40, of Albany has been lodged in the Linn County Jail and is suspected of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping and coercion.
Investigation is continuing into the case.
At about 2:36 a.m. on Aug. 8, authorities responded to a robbery reported at the Yellow Flamingo, 1119 Santiam Road SE. Police were notified that a male wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves entered the business around 1:55 a.m. and was armed with a handgun, according to a news release.
The suspect forced a male employee into a back office and handcuffed the employee to a door before leaving the business with an undisclosed amount of money, the news release states.
Thompson was arrested in the 400 block of Denver Street SE at about 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. Detectives also served a search warrant at his residence.
Detectives are continuing to follow up on leads regarding this investigation. Those with additional information should call Detective Ryan Knoll at 541-917-7686.