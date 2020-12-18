Albany retains Municipal Court judge

The Albany City Council renewed Municipal Court Judge Forrest Reid's contract on the back of a year that saw the highest revenue for the court in recent years.
Reid, who came before the council virtually on Wednesday, said that the court had managed to bring in just over $1 million during his first year as judge but 2020’s revenue is expected to drop.
“On March 8 we had to shut down the court,” Reid said, noting the restrictions the city put in place when the pandemic first started. No defendants were permitted inside the court, but staff, Reid said, were still working full time.
“It gave us an opportunity to go back and focus on collecting past due fees people were delinquent on,” he said.
In 2018, the court reported revenue as $1,028,292, and in 2019, it was reported as $1,029,776. In 2020, Reid said the court is expected to see a 6% decrease.
Those who cannot pay fines or stick to a monthly payment plan, Reid said, now have a new option: work crew.
When given the option of working for about $96 a day, Reid told the council some jump at the chance to pay their fines down while others, he said, “find a way to make those $50 a month payments.”
Other changes in the court this year include the mental health court in partnership with Linn County Mental Health. Currently, there are 12 individuals enrolled in the program that requires defendants to have a mental health diagnosis and a willingness to engage in treatment. If the individual is successful in the program, their case is dismissed. If not, the case proceeds through the traditional court docket.
Looking into 2020, Reid told the council that the court will have to continue monitoring the impact of Measure 110, which takes effect in February. Under the new law, personal use amounts of controlled substances carry a $100 fine rather than criminal prosecution.
“If someone is caught anywhere in the limits of Albany with a controlled substance, they’re going to come through us (instead of the District Attorney's Office),” Reid said. “We’re going to need to give them the opportunity for assessment, but we don’t know if we need to follow through and see if they’ve finished a treatment program.”
Reid, who was appointed in 2019, serves under a yearlong contract. On Wednesday, the council voted unanimously to approve that contract through 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.