Albany residents appear to be bringing back Mayor Sharon Konopa and Councilor Bessie Johnson at Ward III-A, while selecting Alex Johnson II to take over for Ray Kopczynski to represent Ward II-A.
Konopa and Alex Johnson II were winning handily in early returns, with Konopa up 62 percent to 37 percent over challenger Charley Smith and Johnson II defeating Jeffery Evans 70 percent to 29 percent.
The Ward III-A race was narrower, with Bessie Johnson leading challenger Jessi Brenneman 56 percent to 44 percent shortly after the polls closed.
Konopa said she was particularly grateful for voters' support given that her injuries from a car wreck earlier this year kept her from the physical effort of campaigning.
"The results show a lot of support for keeping our community a great place to live," she said.
Alex Johnson said he plans to sit down immediately with Kopczynski, who chose not to run again, to talk about upcoming issues. His plan between now and January is to go to council meetings and work sessions and participate as much as possible, to "kind of get a feel for the obligations and also the challenges ahead."
Johnson said he's excited about the opportunity to work with the council, "and to be part of the positive change for Albany, at least for the next four years."
Bessie Johnson could not immediately be reached Tuesday, but Brenneman, her opponent, said she's just gratified by the overall vote count.
"I was pleasantly surprised I had 2,500 people vote for me. That's awesome," she said.
If the opportunity arises, Brenneman said she likely will run again. "Especially if nobody runs against her. I think there should always be two people in a race," she said. "I am pleasantly surprised and the voters have spoken, and that's what it's all about."