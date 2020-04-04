Albany resident hopes to bring some cheer to Lexington Park during closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What started out as a thoughtful act during a difficult time quickly turned into a heartbreaking scene.

Valerie Woldeit, an Albany resident who has lived in the town her whole life, decorated nearby Lexington Park with teddy bears in order to provide an encouraging sight while the park is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I saw on TV where somebody was putting bears in house windows so that when parents and kids took walks they would be able to see them and be encouraged,” Woldeit said. “I thought that since the kids can’t play in the park, it would be fun for them to at least be able to see some little bears enjoying the park.”

But she discovered Friday night that most of the 20 bears she purchased and placed throughout the park had been destroyed — some of them burnt, and others torn to pieces.

She was devastated and confused, wondering why somebody would do such a thing. But instead of staying sad about it, she thought about the comments she had received from friends and family about how much joy the bears had brought their children.