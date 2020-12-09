Albany resident building a birdhouse empire

Ric Deleon never imagined that building birdhouses would become his full-time job.
But the 59-year-old Albany resident has created a business called Cedarnest that builds 40 varieties of birdhouses, such as barn-style homes for feathered critters, log cabins and what could only be described as mansions for the ornithological set.
Cedarnest builds anywhere from 500 to 700 birdhouses a week and ships them around the world to countries like Australia and the United Kingdom, and that includes large orders for environmental groups, universities and other organizations.
“When I started back in 1999, if I sold one a month I was happy,” Deleon said.
“Our quality gets us the customers — the quality of the wood and the quality of the workmanship,” he added.
Deleon began building birdhouses as a hobby, which he would pursue after getting home from work. “I’ve always worked with wood, even when I was a kid with my dad,” Deleon said.
His father, Jesus Deleon Sr., 92, of Albany, made things in his spare time, and, just like him, Deleon would rather stay busy than sit on the couch and watch TV.
“It’s nice. I could work on these all day. I enjoy it,” Deleon said.
His hobby slowly progressed and became more serious. He started selling on eBay. Then things really took off when his birdhouses were picked up by Amazon in 2008.
Four years ago, Deleon retired from his job at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Halsey and began working full-time at Cedarnest.
Sales were gradually increasing, but things completely ramped up with the pandemic.
Deleon now has as many as five people working for him, and things got so busy that he moved his business out of his home workshop and to a shop at 827 36th Ave. S.W. in Albany, off Highway 99E.
Though most sales are online, and Cedarnest products can be found at J&B Garden Center in North Albany and the Fussy Duck up in Salem, mid-valley residents have been stopping by the Albany shop more often to pick up orders.
Deleon said he welcomes the change. “I’d rather sell here in the community than ship something out,” he added.
Over the years, Deleon’s birdhouses have been featured in Country Living magazine and even on the television show “Modern Family” (season three, episode one).
Deleon and crew also have branched out into building other wood products, such as cedar planters, decorative stars and arrows and more.
“Everything else is a nice bonus,” said David Kingsberry of Tangent, Deleon’s son-in-law, who works full time for Cedarnest.
Standing garden beds and boxes have been hot sellers during the pandemic, and Cedarnest can customize those for residents with wheelchairs. “I can’t make enough of them,” Deleon said.
Deleon said he’s training Kingsberry to take over the business so he can really retire.
Kingsberry said that working with his family makes the job fun. His daughter Desirae Kingsberry, 11, comes in to help paint and do other tasks.
The customer responses also are worthwhile, he added. Cedarnest often receives thank-you notes with photos of birds enjoying their new residences. Sometimes they get pictures of birdhouses that have survived tornadoes or other disasters.
For more information, go to the Cedarnest Facebook page.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.
