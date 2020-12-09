Albany resident building a birdhouse empire

His hobby slowly progressed and became more serious. He started selling on eBay. Then things really took off when his birdhouses were picked up by Amazon in 2008.

Four years ago, Deleon retired from his job at the Georgia-Pacific mill in Halsey and began working full-time at Cedarnest.

Sales were gradually increasing, but things completely ramped up with the pandemic.

Deleon now has as many as five people working for him, and things got so busy that he moved his business out of his home workshop and to a shop at 827 36th Ave. S.W. in Albany, off Highway 99E.

Though most sales are online, and Cedarnest products can be found at J&B Garden Center in North Albany and the Fussy Duck up in Salem, mid-valley residents have been stopping by the Albany shop more often to pick up orders.

Deleon said he welcomes the change. “I’d rather sell here in the community than ship something out,” he added.

Over the years, Deleon’s birdhouses have been featured in Country Living magazine and even on the television show “Modern Family” (season three, episode one).