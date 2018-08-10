Subscribe for 17¢ / day
An Albany resident was accused in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday of numerous crimes related to an alleged years-long pattern of stealing from an older man — and the amount of money at stake is in the thousands of dollars, according to court paperwork.

James David McKee, 37, was charged with 12 counts of aggravated identity theft, five counts of aggravated first-degree theft and two counts of first-degree theft.

McKee was given a conditional release from the Linn County Jail after his brief court hearing on Friday.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 10.

The crimes allegedly began as early as September 2013 and continued for at least three years, and possibly as late as February 2017, according to the charging document.

That paperwork also indicates that in one instance, $50,000 or more was stolen from the alleged victim between mid-February and mid-August of 2016.

In four additional time periods, $10,000 or more was stolen, according to the charging document.

