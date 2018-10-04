Albany was honored with two awards by Oregon Main Street at the organization's 2018 Excellence in Downtown Revitalization event held Oct. 3, at the Pix Theatre in downtown Albany.
The Albany Downtown Association was given the Best Economic Vitality Activity award for its Downtown Welcome brochure, and Christina Knowles was given the Board Member of the Year award for her work with the ADA.
Eight other cities in Oregon were honored at the event, which recognized achievements in downtown revitalization efforts.
Oregon Main Street is part of the Heritage Programs through the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
For additional information, visit www.oregonheritage.org.