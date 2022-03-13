Albany reaches $125,000 settlement over 2019 sewage spill

A $125,000 settlement between the city of Albany and an environmental nonprofit has been reached over a costly sewage spill in the Willamette River two summers ago.
The money will go toward implementing projects that increase clean water and healthy habitat in the North Santiam watershed, the South Santiam watershed and the Calapooia watershed.
The settlement also will require the city to draft a stormwater management plan by Oct. 1, 2023.
The spill
Willamette Riverkeeper filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in 2020. It followed a sewage spill originating from Albany in 2019, exposing 150 participants in the group's Paddle Oregon event to raw sewage in the summer of 2019.
People are also reading…
In its lawsuit, the nonprofit alleged the city failed to seek a municipal stormwater permit as required under law, endangering the involved parties.
At the time, the city attributed the sewage to an overflow. Crews performing routine maintenance reported discovering a leak in an abandoned sewer line.
"I was snorkeling under that," said Travis Williams, the executive director of the nonprofit who was participating in the event in 2019. "That's disgusting," he told Mid-Valley Media at the time.
The 2019 overflow, according to Albany Director of Public Works Operations Chris Bailey, ended up resulting from a deteriorated plug in a long-abandoned pipe.
In a statement following the settlement announcement, Bailey described the event as isolated, one to which the city responded immediately. She said it is not representative of the city's wastewater collection plan, which it has updated regularly since 2015.
The needed permit
As a city with more than 50,000 residents, Albany is subject to what's known as a Phase 2, MS4 permit for stormwater, which requires it to maintain the necessary infrastructure to curb rainwater runoffs from seeping into creeks flowing into the Willamette.
Under the federal Clean Water Act, discharges from sewage or stormwater systems may not occur without a permit.
The settlement, which the parties filed with the court as a proposed consent decree, will require Albany to develop ways to curb stormwater flow, including revising the city code, creating an offsite stormwater mitigation program and evaluate opportunities for stream restoration and daylighting, a technique that exposes some or all of a previously buried river, stream, or stormwater drainage.
The city further agreed in the settlement to conduct bacteria testing, issue public notices related to sewage spills using text and social media and to fund $125,000 in water projects to the North Santiam, South Santiam and Calapooia watershed councils.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.
"Ensuring that our cities, large and small, do the best they can to comply with the federal Clean Water Act is essential to keeping the Willamette’s waters clean," Williams said in a news release about the settlement.
The investments
The city, Bailey said, has invested more than $10 million to build facilities to address wastewater capacity limits. Its most recent work was completed in 2020.
"The city believes that the settlement is in the public's interest and is pleased that the parties were able to amicably resolve this lawsuit," Bailey said in a statement.
The proposed consent decree must still be signed off by a federal judge.
Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.