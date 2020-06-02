Albany racial injustice protest draws 1,000

The event started with speakers at Albany City Hall at about 4 p.m.

“Racism is huge and a lot of people don’t realize that,” said Jadah Schmidtke, 16, a junior at South Albany High School. She recalled being called the n-word by her so-called best friend in the second grade. “We can be peaceful and love each despite the color of our skin,” Schmidtke added.

Dasaan Huey, a 2018 graduate of West Albany High School, noted how when blacks protest injustice, they’re labeled as thugs. When white people protest the right to go to the hair salon, they’re not treated the same way, he added. “Racism is all around us. It’s in the way the system works,” Huey told the crowd.

Huey’s mother, Earlean Wilson Huey, told the crowd that it was scary to be a person of color in Albany. She urged people to try and interrupt racism when they encountered the prejudice. “When you see it, speak on it, try to stop it,” she said.

She added that Floyd was simply one person in a long list of people who have lost their lives to racism, and said his death was a modern day lynching without a rope.