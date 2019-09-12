The Albany Police Department arrested a driver who allegedly crashed into another vehicle when he ran a stop sign during a pursuit, then fled on foot Thursday morning, according to authorities.
No one was seriously injured during the incident.
Michael Ray Tipton, 27, of Albany, was arrested on charges of felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude (by vehicle and on foot), felony and misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver (personal injury and property damage), reckless driving and fourth-degree assault.
Tipton also was arrested on an Oregon parole and probation felony warrant, said Lt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department.
The pursuit began at approximately 10:40 a.m., when an officer attempted to stop a 2010 Dodge Challenger traveling northbound on Southwest Walnut Street near Queen Avenue. The vehicle continued traveling at a low speed for blocks, but did not yield. Close to 11th Avenue, the Dodge accelerated, Liles said.
The driver of the Dodge failed to stop at a stop sign at Walnut and Ninth Avenue, and T-boned an eastbound 2018 Nissan Rogue, striking the SUV in the rear panel.
The Nissan spun and ended up on the northeast sidewalk on Ninth.
The Dodge continue along the road, striking a parked Nissan pickup on the east side of Walnut. When the Dodge came to rest, Tipton left the scene of the crash. He was apprehended about a block east of the wreck, Liles said.
The driver of the Nissan was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.
The owner of the Dodge, Jennifer Lea McGhan, 45, was a passenger in the Dodge during the pursuit, but remained with the vehicle after the crash.
The intersection of Walnut and Ninth was closed for about 45 minutes to an hour due to the wreck.
WALSH, ROBERT WAYNE Age: 45 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19-3602 9/14/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR58890/2 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
HOKE, DONALD JAMES Age: 56 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/10/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR34184/2 9/10/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 19CR34184 9/6/2019 CLIN Sentenced
ANDERSON, JODIE MARIE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS APD/ 19-07400 9/9/2019 CLIN $25,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR32844 9/9/2019 CLIN Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR46622 9/9/2019 CLIN Pending BURGLARY 1 - OTHER STRUCTURE APD/ 19-07400/2 9/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending THEFT 3 - OTHER APD/ 19-07400/3 9/9/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - VANDALISM APD/ 19-07400/4 9/9/2019 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 9/9/2019 PP NO BAIL
BANEY, JEFFREY LYNN Age: 61 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/17/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 18CR13637 9/17/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BARR, TERREL DEON Age: 44 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/23/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - OTHER 19CR33298 9/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced
BISHOP, MONIQUE SUE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16129711 8/26/2019 PP NO BAIL
BLANCHAT, BILL DEAN Age: 39 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/9/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16702123 8/26/2019 PP NO BAIL DWS MIS 9/9/2019 AMC
BYZEWSKI, GEREMY GEORGE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18270927 8/6/2019 PP NO BAIL
CHOHAN, THOMAS FRANCIS Age: 47 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR55193 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR55193/2 12/10/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR06687 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR30606 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR38327 12/10/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
CLARK, PAUL BRYAN Age: 64 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 62099 12/10/2019 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13513620 12/10/2019 PP NO BAIL POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC: 20615 12/10/2019 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 62098 12/10/2019 AMC
COATS, CHARLES DANIEL Age: 56 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 11/19/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR11631 10/11/2019 CLIN Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR15509 11/19/2019 CLIN DUII - DRUGS 19CR15509 10/18/2019 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR11631 9/12/2019 CLIN Sentenced
DAILY, ROBERT CURTIS Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT AGGRAVATED 19-03647 9/23/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending ASSAULT PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICER - SIMPLE ASLT 19-03647 9/23/2019 CLIN $18,000 Pending
DELAROSA, AARON PATRICK Age: 24 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 21327741 7/15/2019 PP NO BAIL
DYE-BLONDELL, ANGELA CHRISTINE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR62612 7/15/2019 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 7/15/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR62612/2 7/15/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 7/15/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FULLER, KEVIN LEE Age: 55 Date Lodged: 9/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48572 9/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45754 9/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR40063 9/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735 9/19/2019 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45754/2 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR40063/2 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735/2 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735/3 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735/4 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18735/5 9/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FURRY, DAVID AVERY Age: 60 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - RECEIVE / BUY / SELL PC/APD 19-6548 9/19/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending FREQ PLACE CONTROLLED SUB USED PC/APD 19-6548 9/19/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending DELIVER METH PC/APD 19-6548 9/19/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) PC/APD 19-6548 9/19/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending
GARIEPY, MICHAEL ARTHUR Age: 50 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC PC/ALP 5/14/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
GARRETT, DANIEL LEE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER 201906006 5/14/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending
HARTZELL, PAUL TAYLOR Age: 28 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/13/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18561258 9/13/2019 PP
HICKS, JOSHUA JONATHAN Age: 37 Date Lodged: 9/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 140667042 9/6/2019 PP NO BAIL
HILL, ASHLEY SHAWNICE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/23/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - BICYCLE 19CR33306 9/23/2019 CLIN Sentenced
HOLT, VINCENT LEE Age: 48 Date Lodged: 9/9/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 67139 9/24/2019 AMC $1,310 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 8292842 9/24/2019 PP NO BAIL CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 WRO733 9/24/2019 Conditional POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR51468 9/24/2019 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 67261 9/24/2019 AMC $2,560 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 67394 9/24/2019 AMC $2,560 Pending
ISHIE, TIFFANIE LYNNE Age: 29 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11/19/2019 PP NO BAIL
KOCH, CARMEN MARIE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 9/8/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC 19-03552 8/26/2019 CLIN $50,000 Pending
LANIG, DONALD RAY Age: 47 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 9/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS DRIVING 19CR45248 9/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced
LOFSTROM, BRYAN DANIEL Age: 32 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR28405/1 9/26/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18389 9/26/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR28405/2 9/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR28405/3 9/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR18389/2 9/26/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MAAS, RICK JORDAN Age: 40 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 19CR41934/3 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41934 9/12/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41934/2 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR50610 9/12/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20179001139CR 9/12/2019 SMC $2,500 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20150698300CR 9/12/2019 SMC $2,500 FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR50610/2 9/12/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MCCLUNG, DAVID LEE Age: 30 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 21347792 8/6/2019 PP
MCKNIGHT, KAROLINE MARIE Age: 27 Date Lodged: 9/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR77751 9/3/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR27751 9/3/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR26885 9/3/2019 CLIN $6,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26885 9/3/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 2096343 9/3/2019 PP NO BAIL
MONCRIEF, DEREK BUD Age: 25 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48550 11/22/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR16850 11/22/2019 CLAN $55,555 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR48550 11/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MONROE, SAMUEL ARMSTRONG Age: 42 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17820734 11/22/2019 PP NO BAIL
MONTGOMERY, HARTLEY BRIAN Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19-07396 11/22/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending JAIL-HOLD/US MARSHAL FBI:833490CC4 11/22/2019 PP NO BAIL POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19-07396 11/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DELIVER METH 19-07396 11/22/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FREQ PLACE CONTROLLED SUB USED 19-07396 11/22/2019 CLIN
MURPHY, BRIAN PATRICK Age: 47 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 14092609 9/16/2019 PP NO BAIL
ORTEGA, JESSE MATTHEW Age: 38 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 22269681 6/5/2019 NO BAIL IMPROPER USE OF 911 UTC /20617 6/5/2019 AMC
PEREZ, CHRISTOPHER ACE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/14/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR25027 9/10/2019 Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR25027 9/14/2019 CLIN Sentenced
PONDELICK, ANDREW JAMES Age: 23 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR20105 9/14/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR35046 9/14/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR35046(2) 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR20105(2) 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18420 9/14/2019 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18420(2) 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR18420(3) 9/14/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67057 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 35891 9/14/2019 LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67055 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67056 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67058 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67059 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67060 9/14/2019 AMC $1,500 Pending
PORTER, RACHEL MELINDA Age: 57 Date Lodged: 9/7/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT 19-03642 9/14/2019 CLIN $12,000 Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 19-03642 9/14/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT 19-03642 9/14/2019 CLIN $3,000 Pending
SAYLOR, KENNETH LEE Age: 33 Date Lodged: 9/4/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR79329 6/19/2019 CLIN $5,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 17166524 6/19/2019 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR79329 6/19/2019 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SCHMITT, BRYAN LEE Age: 40 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 6/19/2019 PP NO BAIL
SLACK, DAVID JOHN Age: 36 Date Lodged: 9/5/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15012931 6/21/2019 PP NO BAIL
THOMPSON, JACK ELDON Age: 37 Date Lodged: 9/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/26/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12098592 9/26/2019 PP
VANEPPS, TRAVIS LEON Age: 41 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13665615 9/14/2019 PP NO BAIL
WILLIAMS, RONALD EMERY Age: 30 Date Lodged: 9/6/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/20/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - OTHER 19CR32432 9/20/2019 CLIN Sentenced
WOMACK, SUVANNA SKY Age: 31 Date Lodged: 9/3/2019 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 9/16/2019
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19379062 9/16/2019 PP
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.