Albany Public Library dumps late fees

Visitors to the Albany Public Library will no longer need to worry about paying late fees for books and other borrowed items following a vote by the Albany City Council this week.

On Wednesday, April 13, city councilors ended late fees for overdue library materials across the board on the recommendation of Albany Public Library Director Eric Ikenouye.

Ikenouye told the councilors late fees undermine the library's mission of providing accessible education and entertainment.

He also underscored their impact on low-income families who cannot afford to pay fines for the books and movies they depend on to learn or relax.

"For many, like myself, a library fine is no more than an annoyance, because my daughter cleaned her room and through the books and closet and we didn't see them," Ikenouye said. "For others, library late fees are truly a barrier to entry."

The public library, he said, will continue to charge fines for damaged items. Damaged barcodes, spine labels, DVD/BluRay cases and plastic book covers cost $2 each.

Fines for replacing a library item is the retail price of the item plus a nonrefundable processing fee of $5.

Library cards cannot be renewed after their two-year expiration renewed until all missing items are returned and charges totaling $15 or more are paid.

People living outside of Albany will also continue paying $80 in nonresident fees to the library.

Public libraries nationwide, from New York to Los Angeles, have ended late fees in recent years. Albany City Councilor Bessie Johnson disagreed with the notion the Albany Public Library should be next on the list.

"Why should people do anything if there's no consequences?" Johnson said. "It's not an extra fee on everybody, just those who aren't responsible enough to do what they're supposed to do."

Johnson argued eliminating late fees would also eliminate a good source of revenue for the city library.

According to Ikenouye, the city library has taken in around $7,000 in late fees over the last two years. That money, he said, is negligible when taking into account the time to collect it.

By comparison, the library applies for and receives around $80,000 in grants every year, Ikenouye said.

"If there's the ability to apply for a grant for a ream of paper, we'll do it," Ikenouye said. "To me, that's a better use of my staff's time, and it doesn't put a punitive burden on the patrons."

At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council voted 5-1 to end late fees at the city's public library. Councilor Bessie Johnson was the lone no vote.

Next up, the Albany City Council is scheduled to hold a work session at 4 p.m. Monday, April 25 in City Hall, both online and in-person.

