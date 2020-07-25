Albany pro-police rally draws U.S. Senate nominee, "Recall Kate Brown" canvassers

“With radical leftist protesters constantly vilifying our local heroes, it is our job to stand up and defend their honor,” the ACT’s Back the Blue webpage reads.

Brown is not anti-BLM, she said, and wants everyone to feel loved. This is despite the names of either of her rallies — especially regarding Thin Blue Line’s association with Blue Lives Matter, which is a countermovement to BLM. Rather, she said, she wants to show mid-valley police that there are people in the community who appreciate the dangerous job they do.

The preservation of “law and order” was a common wish among the rally crowd, especially with Republican U.S. Senate nominee Jo Rae Perkins. Although the Albany resident said she is not anti-BLM — rather, anti-Marxist — and that “every life matters,” she said, she’s also “absolutely appalled” by the riots she’s seen in Portland.

“I think it’s important that we stand firm for law and order,” Perkins said. “These men and women … they see things and deal with things that the vast majority of us will never see.”