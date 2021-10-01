Albany Post Office strives to sell stamps for breast cancer research

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last October, the Albany Post Office sold 2,500 stamps, which was the most in the Portland district for the U.S. Postal Service and fifth in the western United States, Carwell said. This year, the Albany Post Office ordered 3,500 of the stamps so it could sell even more during October.

Wilson said Carwell put an increased importance on the breast cancer research stamps when he joined the Albany Post Office about two years ago.

Carwell said his wife’s grandmother died from the disease and his best friend’s mother – who he called his spiritual mother – had breast cancer but is currently in remission.

“It’s just giving back. Whether this touched me or not, that’s what we should be doing,” Carwell said.

Bobbie Stasi, a clerk for the post office, is a colon cancer survivor. The single mom battled the disease while dealing with multiple sclerosis, as well, and said her co-workers were extremely supportive. And she loves the effort to sell breast cancer stamps.

“We put so much effort to get it out there and get people to buy the stamps. I think it’s awesome what we’re doing here,” she said.