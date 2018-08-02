The Albany Community Pool has seen little disruption in activities during improvements being made that began in April and are hopefully scheduled to wrap up by September.
“That’s the plan,” said Rob Romancier, recreation program manager for the city of Albany, which operates the GAPS-owned 50-meter pool.
The Albany Community Pool has continued to operate, with programs such as swim lessons, aqua aerobics and team practices being held throughout construction. However, a closure on Friday will be the exception.
Built in 1979, most of the facilities' mechanical equipment hasn’t been upgraded since then. Improvements including replacing the boilers, roof, and heating and ventilation system.
With most work of this nature, facilities would temporarily shut down, and the schedule initially called for a closure of nearly a month, Romancier said.
But he added that he threw a wrench into things because the city needed its main aquatic center.
“I tried to keep this open and serve the community,” Romancier said. “Summertime, people need the pool, people need the water. They worked with me so we can continue to offer programs.”
Ashley Ropp watched her son Brandon Ropp, 3, splash around, practice floating and grin from ear to ear at the pool during swim lessons on Wednesday morning.
“It’s super important for me to get my kids in here” for safety reasons, she said. “We were a little worried he wouldn’t dig it so much, but he really loves it.”
There are still a few hiccups that patrons will experience with the construction schedule, however. The pool is slated to be closed for electrical work from 1:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, as power will need to be shut off at the site.
That closure was based on the weather forecast. With temperatures predicted to be in the mid-70s on Friday, demand to splash around should be low, Romancier said.
People who still want to swim will have other options, however.
Community Pool passes will be accepted that day at Cool Pool, 705 Railroad Street SE, and at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, 3201 Pacific Boulevard S.W.
Locker room closures also are scheduled at Albany Community Pool from 1:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, so venting work can be done and ceiling tiles replaced. The pool will remain open, though, and the spectator restroom will be available for changing.
The pool also will close for two weeks for its regularly scheduled start-of-school maintenance and cleaning, which will run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 9.
Still, two weeks is better than a closure of three-and-a-half weeks or more.
Romancier said the new equipment should make the pool far more efficient. The natural gas bill to heat the 327,000-gallon pool runs about $5,000 a month now. “I’m hoping that will go down to $3,500. Time will tell,” Romancier said.
The pool improvements are funded by a GAPS $159 million bond measure that voters passed in the spring. About $1.22 million was set aside for aquatics center upgrades.
