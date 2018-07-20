Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Police Log

Albany residents might want to ease off the gas pedal and put their cell phones down.

The Albany Police Department will be conducting increased traffic enforcement for speeding and distracted driving from Monday through Sept. 9.

According to a news release from the agency, speeding and distracted driving are often primary factors in motor vehicle collisions where injuries and fatalities occur.

APD will have a designated officer or officers to focus on speeding and distracted driving in the coming weeks, and they’ll patrol areas in the city where speeding and traffic collisions occur most often.

The focused patrols are funded through a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

