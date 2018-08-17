The Albany Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
The family of Justin Sitton, 46, of Albany reported him missing Aug. 6. He is about 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, and his head was shaved bald when last seen.
Sitton is described as a military veteran who suffers from Traumatic Brain Injury, and is usually found near his downtown Albany apartment. He does not drive, but is physically mobile.
Anyone with information pertaining to Sitton is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.