Albany police searching for suspect from Big Lots armed robbery Wednesday

Albany police are searching for a man who they believe robbed the Big Lots at 2000 SE 14th Ave on Wednesday, according to a Friday press release.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say a man “displayed a handgun at the checkout counter demanding money, and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.” Police said the suspect is white, balding with gray hair, 35 to 40 years old and between 5’11” and 6’1” tall.

“The suspect left the scene driving what appears to be a 2000-2003 black Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan with no plates,” according to the release.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a blue mask, a Chicago Bears hat, a Washington State Cougars hoodie and black pants.

Police say no one was injured in the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Albany Police at 541-917-7686.

