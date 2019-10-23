Santiam Road between Geary Street and Cleveland Street was closed off to traffic Wednesday morning due to a fatality.
Albany Police Department reported one fatality. An official statement is expected later today.
A witness on scene said they saw Albany Police Department engage with an individual who had crashed their car before moving to use a stun gun on the person.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m.
The Oregon State Police and the Linn County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. According to APD, OSP will be the lead investigating agency.
This story will be updated.