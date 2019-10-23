{{featured_button_text}}
102419-adh-nws-APD Santiam Road Death-my

Oregon State Police and Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate the death of a man on Santiam Road at the intersection of Denver Street as the result of police activity Wednesday morning.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Santiam Road between Geary Street and Cleveland Street was closed off to traffic Wednesday morning due to a fatality. 

Albany Police Department reported one fatality. An official statement is expected later today.

A witness on scene said they saw Albany Police Department engage with an individual who had crashed their car before moving to use a stun gun on the person.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The Oregon State Police and the Linn County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. According to APD, OSP will be the lead investigating agency.

This story will be updated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0