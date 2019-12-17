Albany police force ruled justified in October death

The Linn County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that police force was justified in an Oct. 23 stun gun incident that ended in an Albany man's death.

It also concluded that the stun gun or other police action did not lead to the resident's death.

DA Doug Marteeny said in a statement to Albany Police Chief Mario Lattanzio that 45-year-old James Fuller Plymell III died from cardiac complications of acute methamphetamine toxicity.

According to autopsy results, Plymell had methamphetamine, amphetamine, kratom and cannabinoids in his system at the time of his death. The report also noted that Plymell’s heart was “grossly abnormal” and that he suffered from significant cardiac disease.

Plymell died after an Oct. 23 encounter with Albany police officers that began as an attempt to help him move his car out of traffic.

According to Marteeny, a total of four officers responded to Santiam Road. Community Service Officer Gerry Morris first approached Plymell and attempted to help him. Plymell aided Morris before beginning to exhibit “strange behavior,” according to the DA’s statement.